Swedish tourist caught on camera kicking hotel maid unconscious

As seen in the video, the man was walking down a corridor in an upscale Slanchev Bryag hotel at the popular resort Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, when he passes a hotel cleaner doing her job.
The two appear to exchange a few words before she bends down to continue scrubbing the floor. He is then seen kicking her in the face. The attack knocked the woman unconscious, and her jaw was broken, officials said.
Officials have not released a motive for the assault. The man was arrested and can legally be held for 48 hours, but because of the nature of the assault, the regional prosecutor is asking a court to hold him until trial. The man faces charges of assault and hooliganism.
