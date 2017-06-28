Suspected thief stripped to his underwear after he was allegedly caught stealing a keyboard from a church

A suspected thief, who allegedly
tried to steal a Keyboard from a church in Bayelsa was stripped down to
his underwear by residents of the community and paraded. The man was
made to carry the Keyboard on his head and walk around the town of
Agudama Epie in Bayelsa in his naked state while a mob surrounded him.
Ayas
Michael who shared photos of the man on Facebook commended the
president of the community and the entire youth for parading the
suspected criminal. He said the members of the community can now sleep
without fear.
Politician Ebenmosi disclosed
that anyone caught stealing in the community will be stripped and
paraded naked after which they will be flogged 39 strokes publicly. He
also said the criminal will be made to pay a fine of N10,000 before
being handed over the police.
