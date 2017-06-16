A mob surrounded him while he was in the dirty water, slapping him across the face and threatening to call the police. In a video shared by Sapele Oghenek, the slightly built man can be seen begging for mercy. The incident occured yesterday, just close to the boutique where he was caught. See the video below...
Friday, 16 June 2017
Suspected thief made to roll inside muddied water after her was caught stealing in a boutique in Delta state (video)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/16/2017 10:24:00 am
