Friday, 16 June 2017

Suspected thief made to roll inside muddied water after her was caught stealing in a boutique in Delta state (video)

A young man was made to lie in muddied water and roll around in it after he was caught allegedly trying to steal mobile phones from a boutique in Ajogodo, Sapele, Delta State.

A mob surrounded him while he was in the dirty water, slapping him across the face and threatening to call the police. In a video shared by Sapele Oghenek, the slightly built man can be seen begging for mercy. The incident occured yesterday, just close to the boutique where he was caught. See the video below...

