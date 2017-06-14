Suspected robbers raid Living Faith Church in Ondo state

Five suspected robbers launched an attack at the Living Faith Church
(aka Winners Chapel) Itanla on Ondo-Akure Road, Ondo State. They were
said to have driven in with guns blazing and made away with a number of
valuables.
The thieves arrived in a Toyota Prado Jeep
in the wee hours of the morning and locked up the security men in a
room after disposing them of their guns and phones, then they headed to
the school building within the church premises. They proceeded to the
computer room where they made away with some items. The Nation reports
that the money and valuables they stole ran into several thousands of
Naira.
One of the security men said he and his colleagues saw
the armed robbers as they drove into the church premises and started
shooting into the air. The situation was put under control eventually
and religious activities resumed in the church.
Police spokesman
Femi Joseph, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), told The Nation he
had not been briefed on the incident but promised to contact the
Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Bolorunduro for details on
the matter.
