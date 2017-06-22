Suspected kidnappers of six students in Lagos state write letter to another school vowing to abduct their principals and students

According to reports, the kidnappers sent the letters to the junior and secondary school principals of the school two weeks ago.
They pasted the letters on the door leading to the administrative offices of both principals. The letters which contained the same message, read in part
"Kidnappers are visiting the school the same way we did at Igbonla, Epe. We are going to capture three pupils from senior school and three from junior school. We are kidnapping both principals. We are coming in two days time. No security put in place will stop us from gaining entry and fulfilling our mission as stated in this letter. Be expecting us".The school management called for security and there was maximum protection in the school.
However this reportedly reduced after a while. Parents and students of the school are currently in fear due to the reduction in security personnel in the school. Meanwhile the state commissioner for Information, Steve Ayorinde, has confirmed that indeed a letter of such was received but however added that the state government is not certain it was a joke or not.
He added that efforts have been put in place to ensure the safety of the students in the school. Recall that the suspected kidnappers of six male students at the Igbonla Model College in Epe, had earlier written to the school informing them of their attack before carrying it out on May 25th. The students have still not been rescued.
1 comment:
so they are telling us that the students have not yet been rescued? this is turning into a chibok girls case. the police need to intensify their efforts
to rescue those children.
