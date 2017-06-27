Suspected herdsmen hack 64 year old father of 7 to death in Ondo

According to Sahara Reporters, the deceased was killed on his farm which he had been cultivating on for over 20 years. Narrating what happened, his wife, Roseline Ogehee, said
"It was almost getting too dark and my husband had not returned from the farm, so I decided to trace him down there. As I stepped into the farm, I saw the lifeless body of my husband with cuts, bruises and bullet wounds on his corpse. I feared and immediately ran back to the village and also raised alarm to the villagers that they (Fulani herdsmen) have killed my husband".The gruesome murder has led to protests, as angry villagers and youths including school children, came out to express their outrage at the murder of the poor farmer. They demanded an immediate investigation, and the arrest of the culprits responsible for the cold-blooded murder, which took place in Oleyo, in Igbatoro area.
The protesters, armed with placards and tree branches, called on the security agencies in Ondo State to save their villages from the incessant invasions by herdsmen.
