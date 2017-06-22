Suspected herdsmen allegedly rape, behead woman in Edo state

Her body was later found dumped on the road.
Angry women in the community took to the street to protest the continuous attacks by men suspected to be herdsmen.
The women demanded that all the herdsmen in the community be kicked out immediately. They alleged that one of them was almost raped but she was able to run from the herdsmen.
Speaking at the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma where they took their protest to, one of the daughters of the deceased said her mother's remains was found naked with her head chopped off at about 2am today.
Confirming the incident, the divisional Police Officer in Ekpoma, SP Franklin Akanonu, vowed to arrest the suspected herdsmen. He appealed to the youths in the area not to go for any reprisal attack.
