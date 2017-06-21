Suspected car battery thief almost lynched in Calabar (photos)

A suspected car battery thief escaped lynching on
Tuesday, June 20th, 201, at Akai Efa area of Calabar, Cross River state.
According to reports online, the man was caught trying to steal a car
battery when an angry mob descended on him and beat him up with stick sand stones. They had also poured fuel on him were about to set him ablaze when
the police arrived and whisked him away.
The man was supposedly almost caught on Monday
trying to steal the car battery just blocks away from where he was finally caught on Tuesday
.
More photos below...
Credit: Calabar Hotspot
