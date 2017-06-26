Susan Boyle brutally attacked by a gang of teen thugs

One witness told The Mirror of the attacks:
“We were inside the bus and they were throwing stones, screaming and shouting things.
“Another time 10-15 of them were surrounding and throwing stuff. They lit a piece of paper and threw it at her face.
“Then I was going inside the Mill Centre, Susan was walking out and they were all standing at the entrance and they said to her: ‘Why don’t you get yourself a pair of glasses you ugly, old b*tch’. It’s horrendous.”
“I’ve called the police 15 times. They’re known to the community. They set the children’s park on fire, they put fireworks through somebody’s door, they threw eggs at a wee girl’s window. “They pick on the most vulnerable people. If there is more than one person they won’t do it because they are too scared. It’s old people, children, mentally ill people. It’s really disgusting.”
One of her neighbours said:
“Since finding fame she has been getting hassle off the youngsters. They go up and down this road. You or I could handle it but with Susan’s condition it makes it harder. “It seems to come and go with the youngsters. The other neighbours will chase them off if they see anything.”Susan previously praised her neighbours in an interview, admitting that they often look out for her.
Source: The Mirror
No comments:
Post a Comment