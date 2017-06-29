 Surgeons leave their patient mid-operation to celebrate Chile vs Portugal penalty in unbelievable footage | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Surgeons leave their patient mid-operation to celebrate Chile vs Portugal penalty in unbelievable footage

Some surgeons were captured on camera pausing in the middle of a surgery to celebrate the result of a tense penalty shootout. between Chile and Portugal. Chilean authorities have called for an investigation after the extraordinary moment was shared on social media

The incident which occurred yesterday, saw the surgeons wearing their gowns and masks while a big screen TV showed the Chile vs Portugal match right there in the theatre. 


As soon as Chile's goalkeeper, Claudio Bravo, stopped the ball from getting into the net during the Confederations Cup yesterday, the surgeons are seen jumping up and cheering, with their attention on the match instead of on their patient.

Authorities in the South American country have condemned the action of the surgeons, calling them "irresponsible" and "without ethics". There are also calls for an investigation into the conduct of the surgeons.

Karla Rubilar, a member of the Chile government's Health Commission, said: "This is a serious situation. There are protocols that should be followed for the security and respect of all patients in all hospitals and health clinics. In this case, all of them were broken."

Below is the video....


Posted by at 6/29/2017 04:06:00 pm

5 comments:

Hrm paul said...

Liars d surgeon performing d surgery did not celebrate dey only looked up and went back to work its d assistants that were jumping

29 June 2017 at 16:10
Hrm paul said...

Liars d surgeon performing d surgery did not celebrate dey only looked up and went back to work its d assistants that were jumping

29 June 2017 at 16:10
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lol


... Merited happiness

29 June 2017 at 16:18
OSINANL said...

NA LIE JOOR

29 June 2017 at 16:19
tsalz said...

D dude being operated on,was in support of their action(he was smiling).And they did not celebrate..

29 June 2017 at 16:37

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts