Surgeons leave their patient mid-operation to celebrate Chile vs Portugal penalty in unbelievable footage

The incident which occurred yesterday, saw the surgeons wearing their gowns and masks while a big screen TV showed the Chile vs Portugal match right there in the theatre.
Authorities in the South American country have condemned the action of the surgeons, calling them "irresponsible" and "without ethics". There are also calls for an investigation into the conduct of the surgeons.
Karla Rubilar, a member of the Chile government's Health Commission, said: "This is a serious situation. There are protocols that should be followed for the security and respect of all patients in all hospitals and health clinics. In this case, all of them were broken."
5 comments:
Liars d surgeon performing d surgery did not celebrate dey only looked up and went back to work its d assistants that were jumping
Liars d surgeon performing d surgery did not celebrate dey only looked up and went back to work its d assistants that were jumping
Lol
... Merited happiness
NA LIE JOOR
D dude being operated on,was in support of their action(he was smiling).And they did not celebrate..
Post a Comment