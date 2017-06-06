 Supreme Court Upholds governor Gaidam’s Election in Yobe State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

Supreme Court Upholds governor Gaidam’s Election in Yobe State

The Supreme court dismissed the appeal of Mustapha Maihaja, who is currently the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), challenging the election of Yobe State governor. Four justices of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Rhodes Vivour, threw away Maihaja’s appeal for lack of merit.
The verdict of the Supreme Court has now put to rest any and all litigations against the election of the governor in the 2015 general election and Governor Gaidam has described the ruling as a victory for democracy and for the people of Yobe State.

In his words, 'no one but Almighty Allah (SWT) grants power, and He does so through the agency of the people, who gave us the mandate to lead our state at this juncture in our history. We are grateful to God and to the people and we will continue to justify the confidence that the people have reposed in us'.
Face of a criminal!

6 June 2017 at 06:50

