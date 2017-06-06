Supreme Court Upholds governor Gaidam’s Election in Yobe State

The verdict of the Supreme Court has now put to rest any and all litigations against the election of the governor in the 2015 general election and Governor Gaidam has described the ruling as a victory for democracy and for the people of Yobe State.
In his words, 'no one but Almighty Allah (SWT) grants power, and He does so through the agency of the people, who gave us the mandate to lead our state at this juncture in our history. We are grateful to God and to the people and we will continue to justify the confidence that the people have reposed in us'.
