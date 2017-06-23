Supreme Court sacks Taraba Senator, Sani Danladi, orders him to refund all salaries, allowances earned within 90 days

The Supreme Court has ordered the Senator representing Taraba North Senatorial District, Sani Abubakar Danladi to vacate the seat immediately and refund all salaries and allowances he received within 90 days.
In its ruling, the Apex court declared Shuaibu Lau, as Senator representing Taraba North.
The order was contained in the judgement of the court on the appeal filed by Shuaibu Lau challenging the decision of the court of appeal that had upturned his victory during the primary that he was wrongfully substituted.
The court also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to issue a fresh certificate to of return to Lau.
And his substitution at the primary election is null and void since the appellant scored the highest number of votes, the only option is to declare the appellant as the winner of primary."
