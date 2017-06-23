The court ruled that Mrs Dorathy Mato won the APC primaries for the constituency and should have been fielded by the party during the 2015 election. The court in its ruling ordered Hon. Hembe to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office within 90 days.
Friday, 23 June 2017
Supreme Court sacks House of Representatives member, Herman Hembe
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/23/2017 08:33:00 pm
