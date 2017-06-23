 Supreme Court sacks House of Representatives member, Herman Hembe | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Supreme Court sacks House of Representatives member, Herman Hembe

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja, has declared the seat of the lawmaker representing Vandikwa/ Konshisha constituency at the federal house of representatives, Honorable Herman Hembe vacant.

The court ruled that Mrs Dorathy Mato won the APC primaries for the constituency and should have been fielded by the party during the 2015 election. The court in its ruling ordered Hon. Hembe to return all salaries and benefits collected while in office within 90 days.
