Super Falcons coach Florence Omagbemi's teenage son drowns in swimming pool

15-year-old son of Super Falcons coach, Florence Omagbemi and his friend were found dead two days after they were declared missing. Samson Omagbemi and his classmate, Darlington Taire drowned in a swimming pool at Golden Tulip Hotel (Warri Airport Hotel ) in Effurun, Uvwie Council Area of Delta State, where they had gone to swim on Monday, June 12th, to celebrate the end of Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination.
The deceased, who had earlier been declared missing by both families, were allegedly found floating in the swimming pool of the hotel on Wednesday, June 14.
The victims were pupils of Challenge International School in Kolokolo , Enerhen, also in Uvwie Council Area of the state, but were transferred to take their examinations at Continental International School , where one of their teachers identified as Robinson allegedly collected N500 from each pupils to swim at the hotel, PUNCH reports.
The teacher is said to be on the run.
On learning that the deceased went to swim at the hotel, their family members reportedly rushed to the place on Monday night in search of the boys but could not find them. They were informed by hotel workers that the children had gone home.
Omagbemi's brother, Henry Omagbemi, who confirmed the sad incident, said they suspected foul play in the death of their son. He has called called on the Inspector- General of Police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.
"We went to the mortuary and saw the two pupils in the mortuary. They didn’t look like people who had drowned in the pool because their mouths and faces were bleeding. But the legs were intact . If somebody drowns in a pool , you will see swollen stuff but there was nothing like that.
"We want justice to be done . It looks mysterious to us . We want justice to be done . The truth should be told . Covering somebody’s corpse is something else . Taking somebody’s corpse to the mortuary without the knowledge of his people looks suspicious."
On his part, Darlington ’s father, Morrison Taire said that the management of the hotel was hiding something over the death of the pupils.
He also questioned why his son was taken to the hotel for swimming without his permission and called on the ministry of education and security agencies to unravel what killed his son and his classmate.
A source said the pool attendant and two classmates of the deceased, who took their footwear to their parents on Monday night , had been arrested by the police.
The state Police Commissioner, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed the incident said:
"On 14 /6/ 2017 about 1000hrs one Mr . Collins Nwose, the General Manager of Golden Tulip Hotel , Effurun, reported that at about 0530hrs two male corpses were found floating in the hotel ’s swimming pool. However, the two pupils, Muntari Sidi and Feargod Edafe, who accompanied the late pupils to the said swimming pool and the swimming pool attendant, have been arrested"
No comments:
Post a Comment