''I was glad few weeks ago with the news that your surgery was a success, only to find out you died this morning.. R.I.P Coach Kelechi Emetole. May your soul rest in peace.. and may God give your family especially your wife the heart to bear this lost..''
Wednesday, 21 June 2017
Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo mourns late coach, Kelechi Emeteole
2 comments:
RIP to the dead and may God console your family.
ok
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
