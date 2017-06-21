 Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo mourns late coach, Kelechi Emeteole | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Super Eagles player, Kenneth Omeruo mourns late coach, Kelechi Emeteole

Former Rangers International and Heartland FC coach, Kelechi Emeteole, who was diagnosed with throat cancer earlier this year, passed on today in an Indian hospital. Super Eagles player Kenneth Omeruo, who donated N2m for his treatment, took to social media to mourn him after hearing the sad news. He wrote:
 ''I was glad few weeks ago with the news that your surgery was a success, only to find out you died this morning.. R.I.P Coach Kelechi Emetole. May your soul rest in peace.. and may God give your family especially your wife the heart to bear this lost..''
Anonymous said...

RIP to the dead and may God console your family.

21 June 2017 at 13:18
Vivian Reginalds said...

21 June 2017 at 13:40

