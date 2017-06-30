Summer school at École Est Belle

École Est Belle Academy, an International Montessori School offers Crèche, Reception,Nursery & Primary education, located at Plot 11,Olatunji street,Gateway Zone, Magodo Phase 1, Isheri Lagos-Nigeria.
The school was established out of a burning desire to make a difference in the Nigerian Educational System .
The American trained educational director's main objectives of establishing the school, is to steer the education of our future generation in the right direction,with emphasis on setting the right foundation for the children.
Quality education delivered in the most conducive enviroment as never seen before,with good artistic hall paintings and drawings.
Just like the popular Bible verses: (Proverb 22 vs 6 -8) "'Train up a child the way he should go and when he is old,he will not depart from it."
We at Ecole Est Belle Academy believe that when the educational foundation of a child is right,the future of that child is secured, that explains our watch word as a school.
École Est Belle Academy has designed the best Educational framework to secure the future of every Nigerian child and beyond.
The school runs a blend of British, American and Nigeria as well as the English National curriculum, making the school indeed a Citadel of Knowledge that set us aside from other enviable competitors.
The school boast of her numerous International Educational Facilities you can only see or heard of in schools abroad.
These includes a vast educational toy rooms, exotic playground, an age appropriate swimming pool, a spacious and air conditional classrooms, modern teaching aids, interactive whiteboard, access to computer from age 2, (each child with a mini customized tablet with educative materials) Drop Offs Saturday services( for parents with busy weekend schedules). Our teachers are a team of well groomed, dedicated and qualified teachers.
The school also have an in house pharmacy,welfare provision(a meal a day for a child),a saloon,the whole school compound is covered with an artificial green grass, a mini artificial trains.
The school holds the safety and security of her children in high esteem, with the CCTV Cameras installed in every nooks and crannies of its compound, including the children's restrooms so that you can watch your child's daily activities from wherever you are as a parent. Our water tight security network cannot be overlooked.
The school has a unique sets of uniform for the children and the teachers as well.
The school's standard and uniqueness is second to none. We are pacesetters, with our one-on-one learning styles that cater for every child's academic needs with a good teacher to pupils ratio, no child is left out. What else are you looking for?
As the new Academic Year 2017 /2018 is approaching, École Est Belle Academy is the best option for the overall development of your child.
Hurry now and join the moving train to give your child/ward this priceless gift. Remember: Quality education cannot be compromise. Every other things can wait but NOT your child's education.
For enquiries call: +23409020330120, +23407062046299
Email: ecoleestbelle@gmail.com,
Website: www.ecoleestbelleacademy.com
