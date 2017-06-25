According to the Sultan, the new moon which signifies the end of the Ramadan, was sighted in parts of the country including Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. He therefore asked Muslims all over Nigeria to cease to fast as it is not permitted to fast on Sallah day.
Sultan of Sokoto announces end to Ramadan, declares Sunday June 25th Eid-el-Fitr Day
