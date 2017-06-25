 Sultan of Sokoto announces end to Ramadan, declares Sunday June 25th Eid-el-Fitr Day | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Sultan of Sokoto announces end to Ramadan, declares Sunday June 25th Eid-el-Fitr Day

Sultan of Sokoto and President-General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared the end of the Ramadan in Nigeria and also declared June 25th as Eid-el-Fitri.
According to the Sultan, the new moon which signifies the end of the Ramadan, was sighted in parts of the country including Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. He therefore asked Muslims all over Nigeria to cease to fast as it is not permitted to fast on Sallah day.
Posted by at 6/25/2017 04:40:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts