Stunnning new pics of model/Flavour's babymama, Sandra Okagbue

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
She's soooo beautiful. Ugebe flavour😍 However she should try wax those facial hairs #unattractive. Other than that I ❤️ Her. She kinda looks like Bernice Burgos Chikky💞
It's actually a video on her page. Makeup on fleek.Long live LIB
Sooooo beautiful with little girl's thinking faculty.Whoever that takes flavor serious is SLOW BEAUTY OR NOT.
It's actually a video on her page. Makeup on fleek. The praises flavour showered on her in the song is mind blowing! #MindBlown!Long live LIB
Sooooo beautiful with little girl's thinking faculty.Whoever that takes flavor serious is SLOW, BEAUTY OR NOT!!!
She looks very sad. Something off about these pictures.
She is too beautiful to b a babymama😢
Seen.
Sexy Mama...She should move on with this tag of Flavor baby Mama..
She's indeed beautiful.
Make she remove all d makeup make we see...with makeup anyone/everyone becomes beautiful dese days biko
Linda fear God o, if na anna banner now, u will put a phrase that will make people insult her. One can tell clearly which camp u belong. Lol
Where the video na. Shameless girl. Codedly fighting over a man. Low self exteem has finished u sandra. U claim to be a big girl, but ur job dese days is trying to prove that u are the one flavour loves. Tufiakwa. Let the man claim u
Beauty lies in the hands of the makeup artist. Bibyonce,na ur hand dis beauty pass come out. Remove all d contours, lets see
We see captions like..stunning new pics of Waje, Stunning new pics of genevieve but in d case of this one, na stunning new pics of flavour's baby mama. Thats d only thing we know her by.shame! See call to fame, u go fear na. Does dis girl have a job at all? Her own identity apart from being a baby mama to flavour. All she posts is nwanyi chinedu, ugebgbe chinedu...at least d other shameless one dey do one or two tins. Yeye girls expecially dis old mama sandra.
Enter your comment...hmmm
she needs another baby by flavour.
That's what she is, a Babymama.
Is she for sale ???
She's too gorg, adaigbo.
Post a Comment
20 comments:
She's soooo beautiful. Ugebe flavour😍 However she should try wax those facial hairs #unattractive. Other than that I ❤️ Her. She kinda looks like Bernice Burgos
Chikky💞
It's actually a video on her page. Makeup on fleek.
Long live LIB
Sooooo beautiful with little girl's thinking faculty.
Whoever that takes flavor serious is SLOW BEAUTY OR NOT.
It's actually a video on her page. Makeup on fleek. The praises flavour showered on her in the song is mind blowing! #MindBlown!
Long live LIB
Sooooo beautiful with little girl's thinking faculty.
Whoever that takes flavor serious is SLOW, BEAUTY OR NOT!!!
She looks very sad. Something off about these pictures.
She is too beautiful to b a babymama😢
Seen.
Sexy Mama...
She should move on with this tag of Flavor baby Mama..
She's indeed beautiful.
Make she remove all d makeup make we see...with makeup anyone/everyone becomes beautiful dese days biko
Linda fear God o, if na anna banner now, u will put a phrase that will make people insult her. One can tell clearly which camp u belong. Lol
Where the video na. Shameless girl. Codedly fighting over a man. Low self exteem has finished u sandra. U claim to be a big girl, but ur job dese days is trying to prove that u are the one flavour loves. Tufiakwa. Let the man claim u
Beauty lies in the hands of the makeup artist. Bibyonce,na ur hand dis beauty pass come out. Remove all d contours, lets see
We see captions like..stunning new pics of Waje, Stunning new pics of genevieve but in d case of this one, na stunning new pics of flavour's baby mama. Thats d only thing we know her by.shame! See call to fame, u go fear na. Does dis girl have a job at all? Her own identity apart from being a baby mama to flavour. All she posts is nwanyi chinedu, ugebgbe chinedu...at least d other shameless one dey do one or two tins. Yeye girls expecially dis old mama sandra.
Enter your comment...hmmm
she needs another baby by flavour.
That's what she is, a Babymama.
Is she for sale ???
She's too gorg, adaigbo.
Post a Comment