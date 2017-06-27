 Stunnning new pics of model/Flavour's babymama, Sandra Okagbue | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Stunnning new pics of model/Flavour's babymama, Sandra Okagbue

She looks so beautiful. See more photos after the cut...
 
Posted by at 6/27/2017 08:30:00 pm

20 comments:

Anonymous said...

She's soooo beautiful. Ugebe flavour😍 However she should try wax those facial hairs #unattractive. Other than that I ❤️ Her. She kinda looks like Bernice Burgos
Chikky💞

27 June 2017 at 20:35
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

It's actually a video on her page. Makeup on fleek.


Long live LIB

27 June 2017 at 20:35
Anonymous said...

Sooooo beautiful with little girl's thinking faculty.
Whoever that takes flavor serious is SLOW BEAUTY OR NOT.

27 June 2017 at 20:37
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

It's actually a video on her page. Makeup on fleek. The praises flavour showered on her in the song is mind blowing! #MindBlown!


Long live LIB

27 June 2017 at 20:37
Anonymous said...

Sooooo beautiful with little girl's thinking faculty.
Whoever that takes flavor serious is SLOW, BEAUTY OR NOT!!!

27 June 2017 at 20:37
Professor X said...

She looks very sad. Something off about these pictures.

27 June 2017 at 20:38
Precious Ibeh said...

She is too beautiful to b a babymama😢

27 June 2017 at 20:46
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Seen.

27 June 2017 at 20:49
Oghenetega said...

Sexy Mama...
She should move on with this tag of Flavor baby Mama..

27 June 2017 at 20:56
Anonymous said...

She's indeed beautiful.

27 June 2017 at 20:57
Anonymous said...

Make she remove all d makeup make we see...with makeup anyone/everyone becomes beautiful dese days biko

27 June 2017 at 21:03
Anonymous said...

Linda fear God o, if na anna banner now, u will put a phrase that will make people insult her. One can tell clearly which camp u belong. Lol

27 June 2017 at 21:04
Anonymous said...

Where the video na. Shameless girl. Codedly fighting over a man. Low self exteem has finished u sandra. U claim to be a big girl, but ur job dese days is trying to prove that u are the one flavour loves. Tufiakwa. Let the man claim u

27 June 2017 at 21:06
Anonymous said...

Beauty lies in the hands of the makeup artist. Bibyonce,na ur hand dis beauty pass come out. Remove all d contours, lets see

27 June 2017 at 21:08
Anonymous said...

We see captions like..stunning new pics of Waje, Stunning new pics of genevieve but in d case of this one, na stunning new pics of flavour's baby mama. Thats d only thing we know her by.shame! See call to fame, u go fear na. Does dis girl have a job at all? Her own identity apart from being a baby mama to flavour. All she posts is nwanyi chinedu, ugebgbe chinedu...at least d other shameless one dey do one or two tins. Yeye girls expecially dis old mama sandra.

27 June 2017 at 21:15
zorah said...

Enter your comment...hmmm

27 June 2017 at 21:23
John - Get A Bigger Penis Here said...

she needs another baby by flavour.

27 June 2017 at 21:26
RareSpecie Z said...

That's what she is, a Babymama.

27 June 2017 at 21:28
Anonymous said...

Is she for sale ???

27 June 2017 at 21:39
Anonymous said...

She's too gorg, adaigbo.

27 June 2017 at 21:40

