Study, live, work with Edinburgh Napier University

Have you ever been to Edinburgh – voted the 4th most beautiful city in the world? Imagine if the city was the backdrop to your studies! With the help of Edinburgh International College (EIC) you can take the first steps of your journey towards becoming a student at Edinburgh Napier University.
Why choose Edinburgh Napier University?
- It’s the number one university in the UK for adding value to their students as well as number one for nurturing student talent.- It falls within the top 5% of universities in the world!- Direct first year entry with just 5 credits in WAEC- Direct second year entry with just 5 B’s in WAEC- HND & 3rd class holders accepted for Pre-Masters programmes- No TOEFL/IELTS required- 12-month credit-bearing work placements with a minimum £250/week- It’s a very modern university, teaching students to fit into modern workplaces
The university offers a number of highly ranked courses including:
- Journalism, Publishing & Public Relations- Hospitality, Event Management & Tourism- Law- Music- Drama & Dance- Film Production & Photography- Biosciences- Psychology- Sociology- Design & Crafts- Business Studies- Engineering- MA Film (qualification carries Screen Academy status)- MBA Leadership Programme (including a 6-month work placement)
