 Study in the USA!!! Info sessions in Lagos and Abuja | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Study in the USA!!! Info sessions in Lagos and Abuja

Thinking of studying abroad? In the U.S perhaps? Well….If you are looking to kick-start your professional career with a US degree and 3 years of post-study work experience, then pursuing your bachelors or master’s degree this year at one of seven top-ranked U.S. universities might be ideal for you!



Explore study opportunities this Fall intake at:
·         Florida Atlantic University
·         UMass Boston
·         UMass Lowell
·         UMass Dartmouth
·         University of New Hampshire
·         University of Idaho
·         Richard Bland College of William & Mary
Study at an amazing, subtropical campus at Florida Atlantic University!

Live in the USA’s best student city while studying at University of Massachusetts Boston!

Join top research facilities at University of Massachusetts Lowell or get your business degree from top ranked University of Massachusetts Dartmouth!

Prepare for a brave, bold adventure at the University of Idaho as you enjoy an academic and cultural bridge to U.S university life!

Gain a prestigious degree from the Richard Bland College of William & Mary and enjoy a seamless transfer to over 40 universities in Virginia!

Earn degrees in Accounting, Architecture, Economics, Business, Management, Marketing, Engineering, Public Health, Health Sciences and many more…

Take advantage of no SAT/ACT, GMAT/GRE or TOEFL/IELTS for admission and start your MBA degree without work experience

You will be able to put your knowledge into practice while taking on the work placement program during or after your studies! Graduates have worked with exciting companies such as CISCO, GE, IBM, Oracle, Phillips, Procter& Gamble and many more!

Interested?

Grab the chance to meet Nana Bonsu and ask all your questions at these information sessions:



LAGOS
Date:     Tuesday 20th June 2017
Time:    2pm - 5pm
Place:    BCIE Lagos - Australia and USA Branch
                95A, Adeniyi Jones Avenue
                Ikeja, Lagos.


ABUJA
Date:     Tuesday 27th June 2017
Time:    2pm - 5pm
Place:    BCIE Abuja
                24B Djibouti Crescent
                Off Freetown Street
                Behind Rockview Hotel
                Wuse 2, Abuja.
Click on the link below to register for the session.

https://navitascolleges.typeform.com/to/H2Go1u
Posted by at 6/15/2017 09:25:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts