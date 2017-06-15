Study in the USA!!! Info sessions in Lagos and Abuja

Explore study opportunities this Fall intake at:
· Florida Atlantic University
· UMass Boston· UMass Lowell· UMass Dartmouth· University of New Hampshire· University of Idaho· Richard Bland College of William & Mary
Study at an amazing, subtropical campus at Florida Atlantic University!
Live in the USA’s best student city while studying at University of Massachusetts Boston!
Join top research facilities at University of Massachusetts Lowell or get your business degree from top ranked University of Massachusetts Dartmouth!
Prepare for a brave, bold adventure at the University of Idaho as you enjoy an academic and cultural bridge to U.S university life!
Gain a prestigious degree from the Richard Bland College of William & Mary and enjoy a seamless transfer to over 40 universities in Virginia!
Earn degrees in Accounting, Architecture, Economics, Business, Management, Marketing, Engineering, Public Health, Health Sciences and many more…
Take advantage of no SAT/ACT, GMAT/GRE or TOEFL/IELTS for admission and start your MBA degree without work experience
You will be able to put your knowledge into practice while taking on the work placement program during or after your studies! Graduates have worked with exciting companies such as CISCO, GE, IBM, Oracle, Phillips, Procter& Gamble and many more!
Interested?
Grab the chance to meet Nana Bonsu and ask all your questions at these information sessions:
LAGOS
Date: Tuesday 20th June 2017
Time: 2pm - 5pm
Place: BCIE Lagos - Australia and USA Branch
95A, Adeniyi Jones Avenue
Ikeja, Lagos.
ABUJA
Date: Tuesday 27th June 2017
Time: 2pm - 5pm
Place: BCIE Abuja
24B Djibouti Crescent
Off Freetown Street
Behind Rockview Hotel
Wuse 2, Abuja.
Click on the link below to register for the session.
1 comment:
Nice
Stop wasting money on high data. Get free browsing cheat on all networks
Post a Comment