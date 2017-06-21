 Study in the UK and Get up to 4000GBP Automatic Scholarship! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Study in the UK and Get up to 4000GBP Automatic Scholarship!

Seize this singular opportunity of getting up to 4000GBP Automatic Scholarship at any of these 3 UK universities:

·         Ulster University (London/Birmingham) 
·         University of Roehampton (London)
·         Northumbria University (Newcastle).

Why QA (Ulster University, University of Roehampton, Northumbria University)
-          Up to 4000pounds scholarship Available.
-          Low and affordable tuition
-          Guaranteed internship placements
-          Get exemption from 9 levels for ACCA professional when you study our Msc Accounting and Management.
-          Flexible entry dates in January/May/September
-          As a 3rd class or HND student, you get the opportunity to get a new undergraduate degree with our top-up degree program or just enroll for a premasters program and you are on your way to getting a postgraduate degree
-          No IELTS required
-          Offer is Guaranteed once requirements are met
How?
To take advantage of this opportunity, please visit our office to meet Nick Miller and Lanre Kesiro Thursday June 22, 2017. They will answer all your questions related to your study abroad dream. Please see below details of the meeting:
When?
Date: Thursday June 22, 2017
Time: 9:00am – 2:30pm
Venue: TGM Education, 18-20 Kobis Restaurant Building, Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos.
Phone: 08178654055, 09095368046.
Email: Lagosoffice@tgmeducation.com

Please call ahead to book an appointment. See you there!
