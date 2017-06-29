Study in Australia. The answers you have been searching for is here

Date: Friday 30 June 2017; Venue: Australia Hall, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island; Time: 4pm -6pm.
Australia is fast becoming the preferred education destination for Nigerians for very good reasons including:
a. High quality education with internationally recognised qualifications. Australian institutions are amongst the leading education institutions in world.
b. High graduate employability, Students are allowed to work part-time and full time during studies and vacations respectively.
c. Students are also eligible to apply for a 2years work permit after graduating from their undergraduate or postgraduate degree programs to remain and work full time in Australia.
d. Australia has a multi-cultural society and there is zero tolerant for discrimination and racism.
e. Australia is a great tourist destination offering students a unique environment to succeed academically and improve their social life.
f. The weather in Australia is similar to that of Nigeria, very tropical in nature.
g. Australia offers a simple study visa process and a high visa success rate.
About the Austrade Q&A session
• Nigerian that have studied and lived in Australia will also be present to share their experience with you.
• You will the opportunity to ask the Nigerian Alumni any question about studying and living in Australia.
• There will be a general presentation on Application requirements and application processes.
Who should attend?
• NECO or WAEC holders looking for affordable diploma and Bachelor’s degree programs.
• IGCSE, AS Level, A Level and IB Diploma students looking to study at some of top universities in the world.
• Diploma and Higher National Diploma graduates from polytechnics and vocational institutions seeking top-up bachelor’s degree courses or pre-masters programs leading to Master’s degree.
• Bachelor’s degree holders from private and public institutions seeking to upgrade to a Master’s degree qualifications.
• Master’s Degree holders looking for research and Doctorate programs.
• Working professional looking for skills upgrade programs and short courses.
No comments:
Post a Comment