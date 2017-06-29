 Study in Australia. The answers you have been searching for is here | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Study in Australia. The answers you have been searching for is here

Join the Australian Trade Commission for a Q&A session with the Nigerian Australian Alumni Association on Studying and living in Australia.

 Date: Friday 30 June 2017; Venue: Australia Hall, Eko Hotel, Victoria Island; Time: 4pm -6pm. 
Australia is fast becoming the preferred education destination for Nigerians for very good reasons including:

a.    High quality education with internationally recognised qualifications.  Australian institutions are amongst the leading education institutions in world. 
b.    High graduate employability, Students are allowed to work part-time and full time during studies and vacations respectively.
c.    Students are also eligible to apply for a 2years work permit after graduating from their undergraduate or postgraduate degree programs to remain and work full time in Australia.
d.    Australia has a multi-cultural society and there is zero tolerant for discrimination and racism.
e.    Australia is a great tourist destination offering students a unique environment to succeed academically and improve their social life.
f.    The weather in Australia is similar to that of Nigeria, very tropical in nature.
g.    Australia offers a simple study visa process and a high visa success rate.

About the Austrade Q&A session
•    Nigerian that have studied and lived in Australia will also be present to share their experience with you.
•    You will the opportunity to ask the Nigerian Alumni any question about studying and living in Australia.
•    There will be a general presentation on Application requirements and application processes.

Who should attend?
•    NECO or WAEC holders looking for affordable diploma and Bachelor’s degree programs.
•    IGCSE, AS Level, A Level and IB Diploma students looking to study at some of top universities in the world.
•    Diploma and Higher National Diploma graduates from polytechnics and vocational institutions seeking top-up bachelor’s degree courses or pre-masters programs leading to Master’s degree.
•    Bachelor’s degree holders from private and public institutions seeking to upgrade to a Master’s degree qualifications.
•    Master’s Degree holders looking for research and Doctorate programs.
•    Working professional looking for skills upgrade programs and short courses. 


Posted by at 6/29/2017 10:45:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts