Study at Scotland Top University! Meet a University representative from Dundee in Abuja

Our course portfolio ranges from Oil and Gas, Medical Sciences (including Public Health, Medicine, Pharmacology, Dentistry, Human Anatomy, Forensic Science etc), Law, Accounting, Business and Finance, Engineering, IT and Computer Science, Art and Design including Architecture, Energy and Environmental Sciences and lots more at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.
Why Dundee?
· The University of Dundee has continued its climb in prestigious national league tables after being ranked 24th in the UK in the Guardian University Guide 2018, topping the table in Dentistry and Design & Crafts.
· The University is now ranked 3rd in Scotland having overtaken Edinburgh and Heriot-Watt in this year’s Guardian table.
· In addition to being placed top nationally for Dentistry and Design &Crafts, Dundee is in the top 10 in Fashion & Textiles (3rd UK), Medicine (4th), Social Work (4th), Business, Management & Marketing (5th), Law (6th) and Forensic Sciences (7th).· In addition to strong performances for individual subjects, the University’s standing has been boosted by high rates of student satisfaction and strong scores in the ‘Career after six months’ category, which reflects on employability of graduates.· University of Dundee is also ranked in the UK’s top 30 and placed 2nd-4th in Scotland in both the Times/Sunday Times Good University Guide and the Complete University Guide.
· University of Dundee has improved its position in every major league table this year and has been ranked as the top young university in the UK and one of the best young higher education institutions in the world.
· The University has been named The Times & Sunday Times Scottish University of the Year in each of the last two years and is comfortably within the top 200 global institutions identified in the Times Higher Education’s World University rankings, the only Scottish institution moving upwards.
Meet our West Africa Representative in Abuja to learn more about opportunities at Dundee and application process including free visa guidance. Come along with All your academic documents.
Date: Monday, 5th June 2017
Venue: UKEAS Abuja 50 AdetokunboAdemola Crescent, osas&Oseji Building between UBA and H-Medix, Wuse 2, Abuja
Time: 12.00- 16.30
Contact:Babajide - b.ogundeji@dundee.ac.uk/ +2348175133447
