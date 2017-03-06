Studio 24 launches TwinkleStar Studios, First Kids Photo-Studio in Nigeria

TwinkeStar – which started operations two years ago - launched its flagship studio in Abuja on Children’s day at Shop 8/9 AP Filling Station Plaza, opposite Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.
The event was attended by children from across Abuja, along with their parents who were impressed at the ambience, aesthetics and exciting props of the studio. Activities of the launch included a Kids dance party, Comedy, red carpet shoot, studio shoots for family and lots of entertainment. It was a fun party that spiced up the weekend for Abuja families and the whole city knew it happened.
According to the C.E.O of TwinkleStar, Ugonna Chinaka, “Twinkle Star is a boutique photography studio for Mothers and Children, focusing on bringing out the beauty, fun, and humor of children and their families”. She explained further that the studio offers premium photography services such as Maternity photography, Newborn photography, Baby photography, Kids photography, Event photography and Family Photography amongst a number of other specialized offerings.
The studio, which can be described as a little Disneyland, is equipped with a playground for kids, toys, dedicated breastfeeding/mummy room and state-of-the-art studio props.
The corporate parent of Twinklestar, Studio 24, has announced that TwinkleStar will be available at all Studio 24 offices located across the nation, with current operations already running in 6 locations across Lagos and Abuja.
With the launch of a specialized studio chain for children and family, Studio 24 is setting the pace for business innovation in the global photography industry.
