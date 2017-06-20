 "Stop with the evil insinuations, officially taking my family off social media" Uche Jombo reacts to rumours of maritals issues | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

"Stop with the evil insinuations, officially taking my family off social media" Uche Jombo reacts to rumours of maritals issues

Actress Uche Jombo Rodriguez has reacted to rumours that she is having marital issues. Earlier this morning, some websites reported that all may not be well in Rodriguez family after Uche Jombo removed her husband's name from her Instagram page. She took to her Instagram page to react it stating that she is taking her family off social media. She wrote;
"Good morning ujlovers. ... Been on it for a while through my posts but officially taking my family off social media..please respect that! Thanks for understanding..stop with the evil insinuations.
2 comments:

GALORE said...

Hahahahaha

Hahahahahaha


@Uche na today your day break

No smoke without fire

If you like take your family commot for all media

We know what's up



God will step in and make your husband a better man


Just accept that this marriage don dey get "k leg "




@Galore

20 June 2017 at 11:57
Anonymous said...

Jobless c*nt.
U always know what's happening to people. Mind ur business. CRazy animal.

20 June 2017 at 12:10

Post a Comment

