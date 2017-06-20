"Good morning ujlovers. ... Been on it for a while through my posts but officially taking my family off social media..please respect that! Thanks for understanding..stop with the evil insinuations.
Tuesday, 20 June 2017
"Stop with the evil insinuations, officially taking my family off social media" Uche Jombo reacts to rumours of maritals issues
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/20/2017 11:53:00 am
2 comments:
Hahahahaha
Hahahahahaha
@Uche na today your day break
No smoke without fire
If you like take your family commot for all media
We know what's up
God will step in and make your husband a better man
Just accept that this marriage don dey get "k leg "
@Galore
Jobless c*nt.
U always know what's happening to people. Mind ur business. CRazy animal.
