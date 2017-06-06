 "Stop involving my son's mother in every damn thing" - Lord Trigg demands after his release from police detention | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

"Stop involving my son's mother in every damn thing" - Lord Trigg demands after his release from police detention

Toyin Lawani's baby daddy, Lord Trigg, was on Monday morning arrested over unpaid hotel bills. The father of one and three of his friends were residing at the Golden Bird Hotel in Lagos for months without paying any bill. After efforts to persuade them to pay up failed, the owner of the hotel called in the police to arrest them and they were detained.
However, it appears someone came to Trigg's rescue and eventually bailed him out, as he took control of his Instagram account and released a message urging people to stop involving the name of the mother of his son, Toyin Lawani, in every thing he does. See it after the cut...

