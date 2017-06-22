 "Stop glorifying fraud with your music, it is killing our future" - Falz warns fellow entertainers | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

"Stop glorifying fraud with your music, it is killing our future" - Falz warns fellow entertainers

In a new interview, singer FalzTheBahdGuy has called on fellow entertainers to stop glorifying fraud with their music lyrics and also desist from praising fraudsters. This behaviour, according to him, serves as a bad example for the younger generation. Watch the video below.



Posted by at 6/22/2017 05:52:00 pm

3 comments:

oiza said...

I love this guy!

22 June 2017 at 17:57
Anonymous said...

Na so nau..... wire wire by 9ce is not gud song for d society at all .... not even in dis present situation.... God heal and bless our country

22 June 2017 at 18:08
Anonymous said...

Thank you falz u spoke up and thts best

22 June 2017 at 18:11

Post a Comment

