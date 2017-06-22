"Stop glorifying fraud with your music, it is killing our future" - Falz warns fellow entertainers

In a new interview, singer FalzTheBahdGuy has called on fellow entertainers to stop glorifying fraud with their music lyrics and also desist from praising fraudsters. This behaviour, according to him, serves as a bad example for the younger generation. Watch the video below.
I love this guy!
Na so nau..... wire wire by 9ce is not gud song for d society at all .... not even in dis present situation.... God heal and bless our country
Thank you falz u spoke up and thts best
