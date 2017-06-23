Staff of MTN Nigeria support School for the Blind and Hearing Impaired as part of activities to commemorate 21 Days of Y’ello Care Project

The team arrived the schools with food supplies, education enhancement materials, study items to improve learning abilities and devices to make learning comfortable.
While receiving the gift items on behalf of the school, the Principal, Sister Jane Onyeneri, praised the staff of MTN Nigeria and narrated the few challenges the school was currently faced with. “The students were delighted by the visit and the donations made as they had in the past lacked study materials, clothing, and necessary technology that could enhance their study and improve their learning ability.” She said.
Also commenting on the donations, Mr. Seun Macaulay, Vice Principal of the Wesley School for Hearing Impaired Persons thanked staff of MTN Nigeria for their kind gesture and attentiveness to their needs. “Learning for the partially deaf and hearing impaired is greatly enhanced by technology. We sincerely thank the staff of MTN Nigeria for helping us improve the quality of education we provide to these children and we are grateful that our school was remembered.”
Providing a rationale for the donation, Chief Operating Officer, MTN Nigeria, Muhammad Zia Siddiqui said, “Education is the most basic privilege and every child should have access to quality education. At MTN Nigeria, education of children is very close to our heart and that’s why we decided to identify schools in our various communities that can be impacted by our donations. This is our little contribution to complementing government’s efforts at improving quality of education for our future leaders”.
This year, the annual staff volunteerism programme 21 days of Y’ello care has as its theme: “Investing in Education for all” and across the country, MTN staff have selected schools in their communities to benefit from various learning tools that will enhance the quality of education they are provided with.
See photos of event below……
