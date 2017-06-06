 South east biggest OAP Oma receives new car from hubby as they count down to their son's 1st birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

South east biggest OAP Oma receives new car from hubby as they count down to their son's 1st birthday

South east OAP/ Compere Oma Azinge was surprised with a new Toyota Corolla from her hubby Onochie Azinge, as they count down to their son's 1st birthday. The OAP shared a touching post on her Instagram @oma_iam to thank her hubby. More photos after the cut.


2 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Congratulations to her


... Merited happiness

6 June 2017 at 13:50
Oscar said...

She shared a touching post on her Instagram @oma_iam to thank her hubby. okay, when things start going south she should not come on instagram to disturb people.

6 June 2017 at 14:12

