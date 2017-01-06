South East Assembly members calls for the revocation of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu's bail

The group made the call in a letter sent to the Chief Judge of the high court, Justice Ibrahim Auta.
The letter was signed and released by its President, Prince Chukwuemeka Okorie. The group in the statement said Kanu has in recent times flouted the conditions of his bail, one of which is that he must not address rallies, grant interviews or be in a crowd of more than 10 people. Part of the statement reads
“Obviously, the recklessness with which he made media statements and even organised the ‘Sit at Home and Stay Indoor’ protest to mark the so called BIAFRA HEROS DAY on Tuesday, 30th May, 2017 is a threat to the unity, security and peace of Nigeria as a sovereign nation. We have no iota of doubt that he is trying to push our dear country Nigeria into an unnecessary precarious situation for his personal agenda and those of his paymasters.
Sir, our decision to write this demand letter to your good office at this time is to forestall another civil unrest in Nigeria, particularly around the Igbo speaking region. As you well know, the struggle by Kanu to be relevant under the guise of actualisation of Biafra does not enjoy the support of right thinking Igbo people both at home and in diaspora.
That he suddenly addresses himself as the Supreme Leader of Biafra points to how arrogant and disrespectful he is to legitimately constituted authority in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The pertinent question on our minds as stakeholders is: Has Kanu been consistent in providing the court with reports on the progress of his health and treatment on a monthly basis since he was granted bail?
We fear that if Kanu is not tamed by Your Lordship as a matter of urgency, the IPOB may create a situation where it becomes difficult if not impossible for genuine development to take place in the South East under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR. History has taught us that the Civil War of 1967-1970 started gradually and later turned out to be something that caused our people unimaginable losses.
“We cannot afford to fold our arms this time and allow a stooge imported from the United Kingdom by stark enemies of Nigeria to maintain a state of belligerence against the nation and keep the name of Igbo people in the news for the wrong reasons. At the SEPA, our very mission is that we believe in the truth and can on the strength of this declare that the temporary freedom being enjoyed by Kanu has been abused. Therefore, we join the other patriotic Nigerians in urging Your Lordship to consider adopting the appropriate procedure to ensure that Kanu’s bail is revoked within the next 7 (Seven) working days.
It may interest you to know that the whole world is watching how you have been faring to reposition the Federal High Court on the path of excellence and restore her lost glory”.
18 comments:
I don't know y d fool was released in d first.jobless fool who is only using his people to make money
USELESS PEOPLE
This person is definitely not Igbo...
And this is the problem with us igbos, we hate ourselves.. Its not about the Biafra, coz even if the Biafra succeed, the battle of who is who among the igbos will begin...
And Linda, if you cannot post something positive about Biafra, don't post about it at all... Its like you are not happy Kanu hot his bail and you want him back to prison ASAP.
This is democracy and a court of law gave someone bail condition that violets human rights.
Enough is enough
We heard you.His cup will soon full to capacity.criminal Nnamdi Kanu will rotten in Jail this time around.Igbo people are the most useless tribe in the whole world.omooba
Who are these ignorant fools in the name of South East Assembly?
Liars... There's no such group..... This is pure liesss
see local politicians panicking that a rival leader people Actually listen to without collecting money was arrived. Greedy Imbeciles in the southeast.
Exactly. Igbos have the traitors right in their Kitchen
A bunch of greedy ass sell outs who will sell their kids and mothers for a pound
Fools, so call evil igbo men who is after their selfish interest and who knows how much they have given them,the will die shamefully.
Just heard about the name now
They will deny this soon. Bastards.
Linda does not want to lose her multiple million naira house in Banana Island and move to 'Biafra'. Tufiaka
@anonymous 10:56. God go punish u and ur useless family am 100% sure say u don't know who ur useless father be beg ur asahwo mother to show u ur real father basterd u
The fact that Nnamdi Kanu is now praying for people and calling himself spiritual leader of Biafra shows that he is a FRAUD!!
Nnamdi kalu is a scam want to survive with those illiterate Igbos abroad and home in the name of Biafra....nuel
And you are the most pathetic and unfortunate creature ever created.
And you're useful right?
Computerized goat.
On a more serious note, some people really need to get busy.
