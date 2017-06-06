South Africa's economy falls into recession for the second time in 8 years

According to new reports, while rains are helping the country recover from a 2015 drought that was the worst since records started more than a century earlier, political uncertainty has prevented the implementation of some government reforms aimed at boosting growth.
President Jacob Zuma changed his cabinet and fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in March, a move that saw the nation lose its investment-grade status with two ratings companies for the first time in 17 years.
“There is a risk that these contractions are not over and we could see another negative coming out in the second quarter of this year,” Annabel Bishop, a South African chief economist says
Read the full report here https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-06-06/south-africa-sees-second-recession-in-8-years-as-economy-shrinks
That bad?
... Merited happiness
that is what south africa gets for electing a man that did not even finish the equivalent of JSS 3 in south africa. the man is an illiterate that knows nothing aout running a country.
They were xenophobic and thinking that their country is heaven, and now this happened. All Nigerians there should come back oh. No place like home.
They're lucky to operate DSTV & MTN Naija
