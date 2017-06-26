 South Africans on Twitter laugh off story of strippers entertaining inmates in prison. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

South Africans on Twitter laugh off story of strippers entertaining inmates in prison.

Earlier today, we reported the story of female strippers entertaining inmates at Johannesburg Medium B Prison over the weekend to celebrate Youth Day. See photos here

Now #PrisonStrippers is trending in the country with some South Africans having a laugh over the situation, while others think life is better inside the prison than outside.
However, there are reports South Africa's prison authorities are investigating why women who appeared to be strippers were brought into the prison. 

Check out some of their reactions below...













