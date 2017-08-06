 South African TV presenter, Johann Botha killed in armed robbery attack | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 8 June 2017

South African TV presenter, Johann Botha killed in armed robbery attack

Popular South African TV presenter, Johann Botha, has died after he was shot during a robbery at a bar in the Maboneng Precinct in Johannesburg. The owner of the bar was also killed in the attack.

Botha was popular for presenting the long-running wildlife show 50/50 on SABC2. He was also a producer on the investigative news programme Carte Blanche and worked on KykNet’s Projek Aardwolf. The news of his death was confirmed in a tweet by Pretoria FM reporter, Anton Meijer.


The tweet read: "#JohannBotha was shot and killed at a bar in the Maboneng precinct during an armed robbery last night. The owner of the bar also killed."

The police are currently looking for four suspects, three men and a woman, in connection with the shooting. South Africans have taken to various social media platforms to pay tribute to Botha while calling on their government to make their country safer for everyone.


