South African TV presenter, Johann Botha killed in armed robbery attack

Popular South African TV presenter, Johann Botha, has died after he was
shot during a robbery at a bar in the Maboneng Precinct in Johannesburg.
The owner of the bar was also killed in the attack.
Botha was
popular for presenting the long-running wildlife show 50/50 on SABC2. He
was also a producer on the investigative news programme Carte Blanche
and worked on KykNet’s Projek Aardwolf. The news of his death was
confirmed in a tweet by Pretoria FM reporter, Anton Meijer.
The
tweet read: "#JohannBotha was shot and killed at a bar in the Maboneng
precinct during an armed robbery last night. The owner of the bar also
killed."
The police are currently looking for four
suspects, three men and a woman, in connection with the shooting. South
Africans have taken to various social media platforms to pay tribute to
Botha while calling on their government to make their country safer for
everyone.
No comments:
Post a Comment