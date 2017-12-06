South African police uncovers mutilated body of another woman

According to SAPS, the mutilated body of the woman in her twenties was found by a passer-by in the bushes outside Maungani village.
When they were informed, SAPS members approached the scene and uncovered a mutilated body of the unknown woman.
“The woman was wearing green leggings and it appears her body was dumped in the bushes outside Maungani Village. No arrest have been made as yet and anyone who can assist in the identification of the deceased and who can (provide) information about the suspects involved in this matter, is requested to contact Brigadier James Espach at 0825760743 or the nearest Police Station.“(Alternatively, you can) contact Thohoyandou Police Station, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS detailed information to Crime Line at 32211,” SAPS implored.
Confirming this incident, the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba related that it was a shocking, brutal and senseless crime.
The Commissioner urged members of the Thohoyandou community and surrounding areas to remain calm and give the Police space to fully investigate the crime.
However, a team from Limpopo Provincial Tracking Team in conjunction with the Crime Intelligence Unit have started a massive manhunt for the suspects.
Last month, the South African discovered a mutilated body of young girl found with hands bound with cable ties, private parts cut off.
