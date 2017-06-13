South African police arrest 17-year-old girl for stabbing her rapist to death

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a 17-year-old girl for stabbing to death a man who allegedly made an attempt to rape her.
The suspect whose name was withheld was recently arrested by the Police in Maake, outside Tzaneen after she allegedly killed the 21-year-old man at Sofaya Village in the Sekororo area of the Maake Policing precinct.
According to SAPS, the 17-year-old claimed she was heading to a local tavern when she met the 21-year-old man who wanted to rape her. As she won’t let the man have his way. She fought back, overpowered and disarmed him of his knife, and then stabbed him to death.
The lifeless body of the man was found with multiple stab wounds by a SAP official along the road during routine patrols.
The report also indicated that the girl handed herself over to the Police after killing the alleged rapist and she’s expected to appear before the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court today, while investigations are still ongoing.
No comments:
Post a Comment