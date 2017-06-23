 South African Hawks arrest 7 suspects including two women with explosives worth over N90m | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

South African Hawks arrest 7 suspects including two women with explosives worth over N90m

The South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) also known as the Hawks has arrested seven suspects in Mpumalanga for unlawful possession of explosives worth around R3.7-million (N9.3M)

The suspects‚ five men and two women‚ appeared before the Tonga Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and were granted bail of R1 500 bail each.

Monalo Khoza‚ Thulisile Nkomo‚ Sfiso Bonge Shabangu‚ Ronnei Lwazi Shabangu‚ Bheki Shabangu‚ Godfrey Sempira‚ and Skhumbuzo Khoza were arrested around Tonga after authorities received information about people selling explosives.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are part of an illegal network acquiring military explosives from Mozambique.

The next court appearance is scheduled for July 31.
