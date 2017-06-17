South African communities give Nigerians quit notice

Ayene said the Kuruman community in Northern Cape Province gave Nigerians until Thursday to leave the place while the Klaafontein community, Extension 5, Johannesburg, took a more subtle approach and directed landlords not to renew the rent of Nigerians in the area. He said the South African's grouse with Nigerians is that they believe they are responsible for some social vices like illicit drug trade and prostitution.
Anyene further said a Ugandan man raped a girl in Kwazulu Natal Province but was described in the media as a Nigerian.
He said to the News Agency of Nigeria:
“The Nigeria union held series of meetings with the affected communities as well as police and local authorities on the recent threats to Nigerians. We have also written reports on these incidents and sent to the Nigerian Mission and the South African police. We recommended interventions before the June 16 deadline to the mission and we are waiting for their response. The union is worried that any incident involving non -South Africans are attributed to Nigerians. The union believes that the Early Warning Unit set up by Nigerian and South African governments has not been effective. We are yet to have any meeting since the ministers of the two countries met. Since then, there have been sustained media propaganda against our people."
2 comments:
Nigerians leaving won't stop & will never stop diz vices.
Thought SA has d best university in Africa. They should educate their peeps. Diz acts are way worse dan ignorance
They should better leave there if the SA govt is not ready to do anything about their plight. .
These southAfrican behave like animals sometime.
Post a Comment