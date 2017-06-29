South African celebrities pose nude for charity in Marie Claire July 2017 edition (photos)

The causes they are looking to raise money for include; campaigns against domestic violence, education, child welfare, HIV/AIDS... Nomzamo told Marie Claire that she was willing to strip for her chosen charity because it is "very close to her heart".
Others celebrities featured include K Naomi, Omuhle Gela, Rosette Ncwana, Ash Heeger, Yoliswa Mqocoe, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Fikile Moeti (DJ Fix), and Lady Skollie.
Below is a behind-the-scene footage.
5 comments:
