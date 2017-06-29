 South African celebrities pose nude for charity in Marie Claire July 2017 edition (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 29 June 2017

South African celebrities pose nude for charity in Marie Claire July 2017 edition (photos)

9 South African celebrities are set to break the internet with naked photos taken for charity. The nude photos are part of the annual Marie Claire magazine's Naked Issue. Celebrities like Nomzamo Mbatha, Moonchild Sanelly, Ash Heeger, Yoliswa Mqocoe, and  Thando Thabethe stripped down for the SA magazine's July 2017 Naked Issue to support charities of their choice in South Africa.



The causes they are looking to raise money for include; campaigns against domestic violence, education, child welfare, HIV/AIDS... Nomzamo told Marie Claire that she was willing to strip for her chosen charity because it is "very close to her heart".

Others celebrities featured include K Naomi, Omuhle Gela, Rosette Ncwana, Ash Heeger, Yoliswa Mqocoe, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Fikile Moeti (DJ Fix), and Lady Skollie.

Below is a behind-the-scene footage.



Posted by at 6/29/2017 10:39:00 am

5 comments:

Olumide David said...

Linda, where shud i send ma own nude too ??

29 June 2017 at 10:48
Anonymous said...

Nigeria will soon copy this one.

29 June 2017 at 10:49
Vivian Reginalds said...

nzuzu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

29 June 2017 at 10:51
daniel ubong said...

Hmmmmm.

29 June 2017 at 10:58
nony bright said...

Kul

29 June 2017 at 11:00

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts