South African actress Khanyi Mbau defends her plastic surgery procedures while referencing the bible (video)

South African actress Khanyi Mbau on a show "Real Talk with Anele" defended her plastic surgery procedures while making references to some quotes supposedly from the bible. According to Mbau,
"Now I'm going to preach. I'm going to take people to church because I'm from a christian family, so most of my references come from that. The Bible says I am who I am through Christ who strengthens me.
If God is your father, right, then it means you are a god because a dog gives birth to another dog, a duck/bird - the same thing. If you are my father, why can I not be a god? And the Lord says we are all gods amongst each other. And what does a god do? A God creates because my father created this earth through His image. I can create my own visions and my own earth through my own vision. As long as it doesn't affect the next person, but it is my journey. So in my mind, the image and how I see myself is what I'm creating in the physical. Because everything first happens in the spiritual before it seeps through the physical. So how I see myself is the most beautiful woman, flawless, filtered every single say of my life. Once we can all start becoming creators of our time, everyone will reach their goal because you are not looking at someone for inspiration, you are remembering who you are to the God that created you."
She was however dragged by some twitter users who claim she misquoted the bible, picking out just what suited her. See the reactions and watch the video below...
South African actress Khanyi Mbau defends (her) plastic surgery as a Christian. pic.twitter.com/TJ9tpniL5M— Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) June 19, 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment