South African actress, Celia Kriel shot by unknown gunmen

The actress who was shot at home in Randburg, is said to be in a critical but stable condition after she was rushed to the hospital, Buzz SA reported.
According to Netcare 911 paramedic, they responded to a smallholding in the Randburg area, north of Johannesburg, for a shooting incident at 00h07 on Wednesday morning.
“Reports from the scene indicate that several gunmen had entered the premises of a popular actress, shots were fired and she sustained two serious gunshot wounds,” Netcare said.
The Netcare paramedic declined to reveal much details, leaving it to the police to carry out their investigation.
“Exact details of the incident and preceding events will, however, remain a subject for police comment. The Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedics and team arrived at the scene and found the actress to be in a serious but stable condition.”
Netcare said the actress was treated at the scene and then transported to a specialised hospital under the constant care of an Advanced Life Support paramedic.
Meanwhile, Police spokesperson Colonel Lungelo Dlamini confirmed to TshisaLIVE that officers from Erasmia police station were called to the scene just after midnight to attend housebreaking.
"Police were called to the house where we were told that a woman had been attacked by armed robbers. We cannot confirm how many suspects there were," Lungelo said.
