South African actor, Christopher 'Gunman' Kubheka found dead at his home

Christopher Jabu Kubheka, popularly known as 'Gunman' on South African drama series 'Yizo Yizo' was on Monday afternoon found dead in his home in Soshanguve, Pretoria.
Jabu's manager Thabo Makgaretsa confirmed the sad news to TshisaLIVE, saying Jabu's wife found his unresponsive body in their family home and called for help.
Police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, also confirmed reports that the actor was found hanging from a butler door in his home
According to Masondo, his wife found his body hanging from the door at around 16:30. Police and paramedics were called to the scene. Kubheka was pronounced dead on arrival.
The police are suspecting suicide as the cause of death, but have not ruled out any other possibilities.
Family and friends have since gathered at the actor's home to pay their respects, while others have expressed their shock and sadness at his passing on social media.
Jabu Christopher, who's most recent role was Scar in Gold Diggers, was best known for his role as Gunman on SABC1's drama series Yizo Yizo and as Bazooka Khumba on SABC1's popular drama series Zone 14.
