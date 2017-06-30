South Africa Police launches manhunt for mother after bodies of twin babies are found at a dumpsite

Mamelodi police, South Africa are investigating a case of concealment of birth after the bodies of twin baby boys were found at a dumpsite on Wednesday, June 28.
The babies were discovered at the illegal dumpsite by a local man looking for scrap metal and he informed the police.
Police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso, who confirmed the incident said a case of concealment of birth had been opened and the police were investigating.
He appealed to residents to come forward with any information that could lead to arrests.
The discovery angered many residents, who promised to cooperate with the police to find the culprit.
“These two children were innocent and did not deserve to be left at a dumpsite.”
The woman said acts like this could not continue.
“This is the sixth dead baby found this year at the same dumpsite. Police must patrol the area night and day and stop and search any suspicious looking person milling about.”
Another resident said people should stop dumping illegally in the area because the person who abandoned the babies saw an opportunity because of the pile of rubbish. She said residents should come together to clean up the area.
Some residents claimed to have seen a woman and a man driving in a black car at the dumping site, but were unsure what they were doing there.
Resident Leah Sebolaisha said it was sad to see babies killed in that manner and thrown away at a dumpsite.
She advised residents to investigate and find out about any recent pregnancies, and what may have happened to the babies.
“There are lots of women who don’t have children and want them badly, she could have at least left the babies at the hospital or place of adoption.”
Anastasia Mosetlha, a social worker in Mamelodi, said they were concerned about the growing number foetuses found around Mamelodi.
“If women find themselves in difficult situations regarding their pregnancy, or do not want to take care of the baby, they are welcome to come to the Mamelodi social workers for help,” said Mosetlha.
She said some of the women were under pressure because the father of the baby did not want to get involved.
“We would like to encourage the fathers of the babies to support their girlfriends during their pregnancy period. We also offer counselling for women who do not want to take care of their children, counselling for rape cases and other cases.”
She said there were many safe places for children to be placed for adoption in and around Pretoria.
Police are waiting for the post mortem results to determine the cause of death of the twin babies.
Maheso said several cases of dead babies found this year were reported to the police but could not confirm the exact number.
