Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Soso Soberekon officially announce exit from Five Star Music

Soso Soberekon who managed KCee and Harrysong while in Five Star music, revealed that he is no longer with the record label. Read his statement below...
Ladies and gentlemen it is my honour to officially and publicly announce my exit from Five Star Music. Against any unfounded or baseless rumour , I wish to state emphatically that I single handedly took the decision to move on to pursue my dream as an entrepreneur, haven spent over ten years of diligently working with the company.
Without sounding immodest, I make bold to say that, under my watch as General Manager, the company recorded tremendous growth both in profit margin, asset acquisition, etc. As a founding member, through dedication and hard work, I was able to build Five Star into an entertainment brand that is today recognized globally. It is not out of place to chart a new course for myself and that is why today; ladies and gentlemen I’m hereby introducing to you my new brand, WHITE LION GLOBAL among other subsidiaries like WHITE LION MANAGEMENT which majors in key areas like Talent Management, Celebrity Bookings, Event Management/Project Directing and Multimedia Consultancy. Bringing to bare my wealth of experience in the entertainment industry, alongside my dedicated and hardworking team, I am convinced that WHITE LION GLOBAL is going to add more value to the already glowing face of entertainment in Africa.
Posted by at 6/28/2017 04:30:00 pm

1 comment:

hrm paul said...

Go sit don for gutter white lion kor black lion ni

28 June 2017 at 16:35

