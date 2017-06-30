Something big is coming to a city near you...

Do you have any talent? i repeat "Do You Have Anyyyyy Talent?" are you a Dancer? Singer? Rapper? Magician? Gymnast? Instrumentalist? ETC let your hard-work win you fabulous prizes.
ZIDORA GROUP presents ZIDORA TALENT HUNT
1st Prize 1 Million Naira + A Car + An All Expense Paid Trip To Paris + Brand Ambassador with one year endorsement deal
2nd Prize A All Expense Paid Trip To Dubai And Half A Million Naira + Brand Ambassador with 6 months endorsement deal
3rd Prize All Expense Paid Trip To Obudu Cattle Ranch Calabar + 300,000 Naira + Brand Ambassador with 3 months endorsement deal
At the end of the auditions, successful applicants would be invited to the Zidora Talent Hunt Academy in Lagos, Nigeria for the grand finale and all processes shall be beamed live on satellite television.
HOW TO APPLY (Offline)
- Walk into any of these banks
- Pay the sum of 5000 Naira into the Account Name: Zidora Group Of
Companies
Fidelity Bank - 5600342098
UBA Bank - 1020089701
- Visit www.zidoragroup.com/talenthunt
- Navigate To "Download Form" Download and Print out the form
- Fill in your details and attach a passport photograph
- Also attach your payment receipt to your application form.
- Come along with this to the Auditions
HOW TO APPLY: (Online)
Apply online right from your mobile http://www.zidoragroup.com/tal
Once payment is made Text your Name, Preferred Audition Location and Teller number/Reference Number to 08091276044 08035635002 08026664444
Print out your receipt come along with this to the Auditions Dates and location of the various regional and every other details required will be made known at our portal so do well to visit regularly to be updated on happenings of the talent hunt.
