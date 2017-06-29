Something BIG is coming to a city near you...

ZIDORA GROUP presents ZIDORA TALENT HUNT
1st Prize 1 Million Naira + A Car + An
All Expense Paid Trip To Paris + Brand Ambassador with one year
endorsement deal
2nd Prize A All Expense Paid Trip To Dubai And Half A Million Naira +
Brand Ambassador with 6 months endorsement deal
3rd Prize All Expense Paid Trip To Obudu Cattle Ranch Calabar + 300,000
Naira + Brand Ambassador with 3 months endorsement deal
At the end of the auditions, successful applicants would be invited
to the Zidora Talent Hunt Academy in Lagos, Nigeria for the grand finale
and all processes shall be beamed live on satellite television.
HOW TO APPLY (Offline)
- Walk into any of these banks
- Pay the sum of 5000 Naira into the Account Name: Zidora Group Of
Companies
Fidelity Bank - 5600342098
UBA Bank - 1020089701
- Visit www.zidoragroup.com/talenthunt
- Navigate To "Download Form" Download and Print out the form
- Fill in your details and attach a passport photograph
- Also attach your payment receipt to your application form.
- Come along with this to the Auditions
HOW TO APPLY: (Online)
Apply online right from your mobile
http://www.zidoragroup.com/tal
navigate to our site and click on apply online, fill in the form, you
will b redirected to our payment portal and once you pay with your card
a reference number will be sent to your email and phone number so be
sure to fill in your correct details.
Print out your receipt come along with this to the Auditions
Once payment is made Text your Name, Preferred Audition Location and
Teller number/Reference Number to
08091276044 08035635002 08026664444
Dates and location of the various regional and every other details
required will be made known at our portal
so do well to visit regularly to be updated on happenings of the talent
hunt.
Meanwhile, Hurry up to their social media pages, So many Give Away are
happening right now!
Instagram @zidora_th
Twitter @Zidora_th
Facbook @Zidora Talent Hunt
