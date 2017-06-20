Some people actually organized a masquerade ball for dogs (photos)

Washington, D.C.’s finest canine folk stepped out for the 30th Annual Bark Ball while raising money for a local animal welfare organization. Photos shared on social media showed guests of all shapes, sizes, and breeds dressed in their Sunday best...
An event spokesperson said they raised $700K for the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) and had 1,200 guests in attendance including senators of the United States. The animal welfare group said the funds raised will go towards helping “protect animals, support families, and advocate for positive change to create a world where all animals can thrive."
