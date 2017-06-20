 Some people actually organized a masquerade ball for dogs (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Some people actually organized a masquerade ball for dogs (photos)

Humans are not the only ones who know how to have fun, as these pictures show, dogs know how to let their hair down and in style too.

Washington, D.C.’s finest canine folk stepped out for the 30th Annual Bark Ball while raising money for a local animal welfare organization. Photos shared on social media showed guests of all shapes, sizes, and breeds dressed in their Sunday best...




An event spokesperson said they raised $700K for the Humane Rescue Alliance (HRA) and had 1,200 guests in attendance including senators of the United States. The animal welfare group said the funds raised will go towards helping “protect animals, support families, and advocate for positive change to create a world where all animals can thrive."

More phoos below...












Posted by at 6/20/2017 02:53:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts