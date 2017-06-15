 Snoop Dogg & wife, Shante Broadus celebrate 21st wedding anniversary with throwback photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 15 June 2017

Snoop Dogg & wife, Shante Broadus celebrate 21st wedding anniversary with throwback photos

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante are celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in 1996 and have three kids together; 22-year-old Corde, 20-year-old Cordell, and 17-year-old Cori.

Back in 2004, he filed for divorce from Shante citing irreconcilable differences, but eventually called it off. They later renewed their wedding vows in 2008.



6 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

Happy Anniversary to them.
It's good to see a celebrity couple come this far in marriage.

15 June 2017 at 11:55
Carina K Jacob said...

Snoop doggy dog!
Happy wedding anniversary!!

15 June 2017 at 12:02
Vivian Reginalds said...

DEY TRY
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

15 June 2017 at 12:10
Sam spiritual said...

Wow. If snoop can stay married for 21 years then who are you?

15 June 2017 at 12:20
Hakeem said...

Wow. If snoop can stay married for 21 years then who are you?
Happy Anniversary to them.
Happy Anniversary to them.
It's good to see a celebrity couple come this far in marriage.


15 June 2017 at 12:38
Anonymous said...

Great

15 June 2017 at 12:48

