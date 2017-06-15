Snoop Dogg & wife, Shante Broadus celebrate 21st wedding anniversary with throwback photos

Rapper Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante are celebrating their 21st
wedding anniversary. They tied the knot in 1996 and have three kids
together; 22-year-old Corde, 20-year-old Cordell, and 17-year-old Cori.
Back in 2004, he filed for divorce from Shante citing irreconcilable
differences, but eventually called it off. They later renewed their
wedding vows in 2008.
6 comments:
Happy Anniversary to them.
It's good to see a celebrity couple come this far in marriage.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
Snoop doggy dog!
Happy wedding anniversary!!
DEY TRY
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Wow. If snoop can stay married for 21 years then who are you?
Wow. If snoop can stay married for 21 years then who are you?
Happy Anniversary to them.
It's good to see a celebrity couple come this far in marriage.
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
Great
Post a Comment