 Smirnoff brings the fire to Abuja with x1 Party experience | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 30 June 2017

Smirnoff brings the fire to Abuja with x1 Party experience

Abuja, Nigeria – From the brand behind the epic Smirnoff House Parties comes the most extraordinary dig you could ever think of. Get ready Abuja because the world’s No. 1 premium vodka is bringing the heat with the X1 Party Experience.


The smoothest vodka yet, Smirnoff X1, is coming to town and trust us when we say we have gone the extra mile on this one. This is the official Abuja launch of Smirnoff X1’s extra smooth vodka and its extra intense chocolate flavour. DJ Spinall, will be on the wheels of steel serving you the hottest jams and as the Smirnoff Party tradition stands, everyone is invited.





Where? Plot 176 Amino Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.
When? June 30, 2017.
What time? 6pm.

Come turn up at the most lit Smirnoff party yet.

18+ only. Drink Responsibly.
Posted by at 6/30/2017 09:24:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts