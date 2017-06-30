Smirnoff brings the fire to Abuja with x1 Party experience

The smoothest vodka yet, Smirnoff X1, is coming to town and trust us when we say we have gone the extra mile on this one. This is the official Abuja launch of Smirnoff X1’s extra smooth vodka and its extra intense chocolate flavour. DJ Spinall, will be on the wheels of steel serving you the hottest jams and as the Smirnoff Party tradition stands, everyone is invited.
Where? Plot 176 Amino Kano Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.
When? June 30, 2017.
What time? 6pm.
Come turn up at the most lit Smirnoff party yet.
18+ only. Drink Responsibly.
