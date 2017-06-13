 SLOT Lagos photo contest | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

SLOT Lagos photo contest

In celebrating Lagos state at 50. SLOT, the leader in mobile phone retailing in Nigeria, has thought it's best  to celebrate Lagos State, its iconic landmarks and its diverse people with a photo contest.

Stand a chance to win 750,000, 500,000, 250,000, 100,000 and 50,000 Naira, Motorola G5 phones & PartnerMobile phones.

To participate, Lagosians are to take a picture of themselves in their favourite iconic locations in Lagos State. Entries are to be uploaded on Lagos.Slot.ng on or before the 20th of JUNE 2017.

100 successful entries will be shortlisted and 5 posts with the most likes will be declared winners for this contest.

You can join SLOT, Motorola, Partnermobile & Lagos traffic Radio 96.1fm in this conversation with  hashtag #Mylagos.

 Lagos.slot.ng is now open for entries!

Posted by at 6/13/2017 10:37:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts