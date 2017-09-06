 Sisi Oge queen flags off pet project, Fetes 200 Children | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 9 June 2017

Sisi Oge queen flags off pet project, Fetes 200 Children

Profound Ghanaian philanthropist Oscar Yao Doe, The President and Executive Chairman of Eurostar Limousine, Eurotour Ghana and Logistics and Doscar Foundation has entered into partnership with No 1 Heritage Solution the pioneers of My Heritage, My Pride Sisi Oge within and across the continent to the UAE as contribution to the promotion of African Arts and Culture.

This year being the 10th Anniversary of the Cultural Event which held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos recently witnessed the presence of industry stakeholders, government officials, community leaders, youths, policy wonks, academia, lovers of creative arts and the private sector under one umbrella, culminating in the celebration of the African Heritage.

The glamorous event saw Chiamaka Chukwura emerge as the queen and the winner among several contestants judged on interpersonal skills, social graces, poise, etiquette, intelligence, entrepreneurial potentials, cultural awareness, leadership attributes and moral cores.

The Queen Chiamaka Chukwura just concluded her first pet project ‘Connecting Smiles Season One’ which was part of the series of activities celebrating Lagos @ 50 reaching out to over two hundred (200) children.

Sisi Oge has become a household name and a unique feature of ‘My Heritage, My Pride’, a cultural event that showcases the African culture enmeshed in contemporary values.

Sisi Oge has improved lives by promoting culture, fostering unity and aiding development, thus making Africa a better place.
She is expected to embark on several development and cultural exchange programmes.

